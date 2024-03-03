World’s Second-Largest Lithium Producer Boosts Capacity Despite Glut

Unlike most lithium miners, the world’s second-largest producer, Chile’s Sociedad Química y Minera (SQM), is ramping up capacity expansion despite the glut in the market, which has crushed lithium prices over the past year. SQM, which reported this week much lower earnings for Q4 and for full-year 2023, plans $1.4 billion in investments through 2025 to expand lithium capacity projects in Chile as it bets on continued lithium demand and a rebound in prices at some point later this decade. Following the yearly results and the…