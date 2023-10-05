World’s Top Oil Executives Commit To Energy Transition

The oil and gas industry needs to invest more in decarbonization amid an inevitable phase-down of fossil fuels underway, according to the head of one of the biggest national oil companies and president-designate of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai. The oil industry shouldn’t be seen as hampering decarbonization efforts in any way, said Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). “I don’t…