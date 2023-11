World’s Top Oil Trader Returns To Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions Relief

Vitol Group, the world’s largest independent oil trader, has hired a supertanker to load oil from Venezuela, lists of ship charters compiled by Bloomberg showed on Wednesday. Vitol has hired Gustavia S, capable of carrying 2 million barrels of oil, which is now en route to the Gulf of Mexico, per vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Gustavia S, booked for $11 million, is set to load Venezuelan oil later in November or in early December. The return of the top international oil trading houses to Venezuela follows…