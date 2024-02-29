World’s Top Oil Trader Sees Oil Demand Peak After 2030

A slower pace of the energy transition will push peak oil demand beyond 2030, according to the world’s biggest independent oil trader, Vitol Group. “Oil demand has a good few number of years still to climb … before it plateaus,” Vitol’s chief executive Russell Hardy said at the International Energy Week in London, as carried by Reuters. Overall global demand for oil, natural gas, and coal is also set to peak later than expected as the energy transition is progressing slower than initially thought, according…