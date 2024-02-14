Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets

Via Metal Miner Month-on-month, rare earths prices exhibited sharp downward movement. While weaker downstream demand could potentially prove one culprit in the dropping prices, another potential factor is an increase in global rare earth production outside of China. If true, China could find itself bumped down the totem pole in terms of rare earth magnets dominance. Meanwhile, China’s economy continues to waver due to the weakened property sector, which could also potentially impact prices. For now, China continues to hold its spot…