Xcel Energy May Have Triggered Wildfires in Texas

Xcel Energy’s facilities in Texas may have been the cause of a spree of wildfires that ripped through the state. Excel, based in Minneapolis, an electric utility and natural gas delivery company, said it very well may be responsible for igniting the recent Smokehouse Creek fire—the largest wildfire in the state’s history. The Smokehouse Creek wildfire began February 26, incinerating over a million acres, destroying more than 500 homes, and killing two before spilling into neighboring Oklahoma. The wildfires quickly spread after…