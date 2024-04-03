Xiaomi’s EV Launch Shakes Up China’s Auto Industry

Xiaomi’s marketing efforts have made a significant impact in the highly competitive EV market.The Xiaomi SU7 EV launch was such a resounding success that the vehicle sold out of all of its 2024 inventory within a span of 24 hours, according to InsideEVs. The automaker is the latest to throw its hat in the fray and make a grab for marketshare in China, alongside of leaders BYD and Tesla. Xiaomi’s stock raged higher in Hong Kong on the news heading into Tuesday’s U.S. market open, which was preceded by Tesla missing its Q1 delivery guidance…