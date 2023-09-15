Yen’s Dramatic Slide Triggers Unexpected Gold Rush In Japan

A gold-buying frenzy in hyperinflating banana-republic basket cases such as Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Argentina or Turkey makes sense; one can also imagine Indians and Chinese liquidating rushing to buy the precious metal, as they periodically do (for other, not less relevant, reasons). But Japan? That’s right: the otherwise quiet (and rapidly aging) population of Japan has found a new infatuation with gold, and it has the relentless money-printing juggernaut that is the BOJ to thank for it. As the FT reports, the price of gold in Japan (denominated…