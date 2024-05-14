Yerevan and Baku Disagree on Key Provisions of Bilateral Treaty

Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiators continue to disagree on key provisions of a bilateral peace treaty, officials in Yerevan and Baku said on May 11 after the foreign ministers of the two nations ended two days of fresh negotiations in Kazakhstan. The Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers were meeting in the Kazakh city, Almaty, in talks aimed at reaching a lasting peace treaty between the longtime South Caucasus rivals. “The parties agreed to continue negotiations on open issues where there are still differences,” both ministries…