19 Jan, 24

Zangezur Corridor Dispute Threatens Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Talks

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s latest remarks about border delimitation/demarcation and transit links “totally unacceptable” and a “blow” to the peace process.  “I promise a financial reward to anyone who finds the term ‘Zangezur corridor’ in the November 9 agreement,” Pashinyan told a group of MPs on January 13.  It was an ironic reference to the Azerbaijani side’s contention, reiterated recently by Aliyev, that the provision on opening transit links in the Russian-brokered peace…

