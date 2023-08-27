Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech

Edith Cowan University’s recent study into the advancement of sustainable battery systems suggests zinc-air batteries have emerged as a better alternative to lithium chemistries. The research paper reporting the research and the results has been published in the journal EcoMat. Edith Cowan University’s (ECU) Dr Muhammad Rizwan Azhar led the project which discovered lithium-ion batteries, although a popular choice for electric vehicles around the world, face limitations related to cost, finite resources, and safety concerns. Dr Rizwan…