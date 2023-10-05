Zirconium Nitride Outshines Platinum In Fuel Cell Performance

A Tohoku University group of researchers have unraveled the mysteries behind a recently identified material – zirconium nitride (ZrN) – that helps power clean energy reactions. Their proposed framework will help future designs for transition metal nitrides, paving a path for generating cleaner energy. The study was published in the journal Chemical Science, where was it featured as the front cover article. Anion exchange membrane fuel cells (AEMFC) are devices that use hydrogen and oxygen to make clean electricity through chemical reactions,…