Zombie Fires Pose Looming Threat to Canada’s Oil and Gas Infrastructure

As the world heats up, several countries experiencing greater wildfires. Last year, Canada battled record blazes and despite getting them under control, several fires continue to rage out of site. The so-called ‘zombie fires’ are hidden beneath layers of snow and continue to burn at an unprecedented rate, raising fears of what will happen when the snow subsides. In 2023, Canada experienced a record year of wildfires that burnt through around 45.7 million acres of land, equivalent to around twice the land area of Portugal.…